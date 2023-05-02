Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 2nd:

Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Infineon Technologies (IFNNY - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 3.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Infineon Technologies AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

