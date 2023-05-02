See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 2nd:
Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.0% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Infineon Technologies (IFNNY - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 3.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.