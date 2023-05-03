See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>
Kohl's Corporation (KSS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>
Kohl's Corporation (KSS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Bear of the Day: Kohl's (KSS)
Today’s Bear of the Day is a stock that has been with several headwinds. An intensely competitive retail landscape, with both online and brick-and-mortar giants vying for market share, the rise of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and the resurgence of competitors like Walmart and Target have put significant pressure on today’s Bear of the Day, Kohl’s ((KSS - Free Report) ).
Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) is a leading retail company that has been facing some challenges lately. While Kohl's has shown resilience in the past, there are several factors that suggest caution for investors considering the stock in the short term.
Kohl's earnings performance has been inconsistent in recent quarters, with the company missing consensus EPS estimates in some instances. This uneven financial track record raises concerns about the company's ability to navigate the challenges it faces and deliver stable results for investors.
Over the last sixty days, 4 analysts have cut their earnings expectations for the current year while three have done so for last year. The bearish move has dropped our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $3.20 to $2.35 while next year’s number is off from $3.23 to $2.85. That is the reason why the company is currently a Zacks Rank $5 (Strong Sell) as estimates continue to come under pressure.
Kohl’s is in the Retail – Regional Department Stores Industry which ranks in the Bottom 6% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are currently no stocks within this industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. However, there are two stocks which are Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks. These include Dillard’s ((DDS - Free Report) ) and Macy’s ((M - Free Report) ).