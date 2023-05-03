Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

Swisscom (SCMWY - Free Report) : This leading telecommunications company which offers innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.19%.

Mitsui & Co.(MITSY - Free Report) : This global company with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Erie Indemnity (ERIE - Free Report) : This company whose principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange and also participates in the property/casualty insurance business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.74%.

