New Strong Buy Stocks for May 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX - Free Report) : This X-ray imaging components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR - Free Report) : This company that provides onshore high specification well service rigs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

oil-energy pharmaceuticals