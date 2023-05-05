We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX - Free Report) : This X-ray imaging components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
VAREX IMAGING Price and Consensus
VAREX IMAGING price-consensus-chart | VAREX IMAGING Quote
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Quote
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR - Free Report) : This company that provides onshore high specification well service rigs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Quote
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus
Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.