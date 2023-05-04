See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) : This air transportation services company that transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
United Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
BNP Paribas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) : This company which is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Caterpillar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.42 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
