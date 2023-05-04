Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:  

United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) : This air transportation services company that transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

United Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

United Airlines Holdings Inc pe-ratio-ttm | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote

BNP Paribas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BNP Paribas SA PE Ratio (TTM)

BNP Paribas SA PE Ratio (TTM)

BNP Paribas SA pe-ratio-ttm | BNP Paribas SA Quote

Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) : This company which is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus

Caterpillar Inc. Price and Consensus

Caterpillar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caterpillar Inc. Quote

Caterpillar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.42 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Caterpillar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Caterpillar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Caterpillar Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Caterpillar Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) - free report >>

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation