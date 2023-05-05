Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR - Free Report) : This company that provides onshore high specification well service rigs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ranger Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.01, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This producer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation Price and Consensus

Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Terex Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

SIGA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32, compared with 19.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Siga Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

