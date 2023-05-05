See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR - Free Report) : This company that provides onshore high specification well service rigs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Ranger Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.01, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This producer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Terex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
SIGA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.32, compared with 19.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
