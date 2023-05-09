Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK - Free Report) : This homebuilding and land development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY - Free Report) : This company that provides water, waste, and energy management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.7% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) : This pawn services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


home-builder utilities