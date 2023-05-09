We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK - Free Report) : This homebuilding and land development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
Green Brick Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY - Free Report) : This company that provides water, waste, and energy management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.7% over the last 60 days.
Veolia Environnement SA Price and Consensus
Veolia Environnement SA price-consensus-chart | Veolia Environnement SA Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) : This pawn services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus
EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.