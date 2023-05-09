See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:
Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK - Free Report) : This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
Green Brick Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote
Green Brick’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price
Green Brick Partners, Inc. price | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price
Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This architectural systems company serving the construction sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus
Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote
Tecnoglass’ shares gained 31.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tecnoglass Inc. Price
Tecnoglass Inc. price | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.