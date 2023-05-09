Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK - Free Report) : This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Green Brick Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote

Green Brick’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price

Green Brick Partners, Inc. price | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote

 

 

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price

Meritage Homes Corporation Price

Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This architectural systems company serving the construction sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Tecnoglass’ shares gained 31.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price

Tecnoglass Inc. Price

Tecnoglass Inc. price | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) - free report >>

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) - free report >>

Published in

home-builder