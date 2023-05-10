Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive’s shares gained 158.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK - Free Report) : This mobile game developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Playtika’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) : This control solutions company for the aerospace and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Woodward’ shares gained 5.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

