See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Woodward, Inc. (WWD) - free report >>
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Woodward, Inc. (WWD) - free report >>
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Aquestive’s shares gained 158.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. price | Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK - Free Report) : This mobile game developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Playtika Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Playtika Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote
Playtika’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Playtika Holding Corp. Price
Playtika Holding Corp. price | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote
Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) : This control solutions company for the aerospace and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus
Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote
Woodward’ shares gained 5.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Woodward, Inc. Price
Woodward, Inc. price | Woodward, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.