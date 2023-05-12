We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
OI Glass (OI - Free Report) : This company which is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
O-I Glass, Inc. Price and Consensus
O-I Glass, Inc. price-consensus-chart | O-I Glass, Inc. Quote
CECO Environmental (CECO - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells fiber bed mist eliminators to the various industries primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
CECO Environmental Corp. Price and Consensus
CECO Environmental Corp. price-consensus-chart | CECO Environmental Corp. Quote
BlackLine (BL - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
BlackLine Price and Consensus
BlackLine price-consensus-chart | BlackLine Quote
DoubleDown Interactive (DDI - Free Report) : This company which is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC - Free Report) : This business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus
Golub Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.