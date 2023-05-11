Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) : This met and thermal coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Alpha Metallurgical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.47, compared with 19.64 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.90, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) - free report >>

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - free report >>

Published in

construction