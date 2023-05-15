We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT - Free Report) : This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This advertising and marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA - Free Report) : This holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.
Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.