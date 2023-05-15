Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT - Free Report) : This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This advertising and marketing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA - Free Report) : This holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) : This restaurant franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 550% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


