Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 39,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This largest bank in Chile which mainly focuses in consumer and middle-market lending, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.83%, compared with the industry average of 4.39%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

dividend-stocks finance restaurants