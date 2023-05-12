Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 12th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This largest bank in Chile which mainly focuses in consumer and middle-market lending, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile’s shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

