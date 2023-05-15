See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) - free report >>
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) - free report >>
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 15th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA - Free Report) : This cement and derivatives company from Argentina carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Loma Negra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.47, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Quote
Allison has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.20, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Quote
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT - Free Report) : This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote
Lifetime Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Lifetime Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.