New Strong Buy Stocks for May 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) : This gold royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This company that owns medical offices, life science properties and senior living communities and wellness centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of road building and construction equipment and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

