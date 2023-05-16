We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus
Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus
InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND - Free Report) : This gold royalty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd Price and Consensus
Sandstorm Gold Ltd price-consensus-chart | Sandstorm Gold Ltd Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This company that owns medical offices, life science properties and senior living communities and wellness centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of road building and construction equipment and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Astec Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Astec Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astec Industries, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.