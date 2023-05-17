We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM - Free Report) : This energy company engaging in the business of onshore oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production and transportation of natural gas in Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 687.5% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.