Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM - Free Report) : This energy company engaging in the business of onshore oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Price and Consensus

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Price and Consensus

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Quote

Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production and transportation of natural gas in Argentina has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 687.5% over the last 60 days.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Price and Consensus

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Price and Consensus

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B price-consensus-chart | Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Quote

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) - free report >>

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) - free report >>

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) - free report >>

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) - free report >>

Published in

business-services oil-energy transportation