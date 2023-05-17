Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production and transportation of natural gas in Argentina has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 687.5% over the last 60 days.

Transportadora de Gas’ shares gained 7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud software solutions to educational institutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 remaining flat. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

