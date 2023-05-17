See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the production and transportation of natural gas in Argentina has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 687.5% over the last 60 days.
Transportadora de Gas’ shares gained 7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud software solutions to educational institutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Blackbaud’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
PennantPark’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 remaining flat. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.