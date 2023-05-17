Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Infineon has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 2.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Infineon Technologies AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Infineon Technologies AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Infineon Technologies AG peg-ratio-ttm | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) : This retailer of branded merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 7.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

Clorox has a PEG ratio of 3.01. compared with 3.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Clorox Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Clorox Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Clorox Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Clorox Company (CLX) - free report >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples