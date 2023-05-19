We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This bill payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related systems solution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
MBIA Inc. (MBI - Free Report) : This company that provides financial guarantee insurance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.9% over the last 60 days.
Vinci SA (VCISY - Free Report) : This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.