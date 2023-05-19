Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This bill payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) : This semiconductor and related systems solution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

MBIA Inc. (MBI - Free Report) : This company that provides financial guarantee insurance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.9% over the last 60 days.

Vinci SA (VCISY - Free Report) : This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


