Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD - Free Report) : This mid-stream energy services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

Enterprise Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.06, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy