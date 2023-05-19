Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) : This restaurant chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote

 

 

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) : This retailer of branded merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 7.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) - free report >>

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - free report >>

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - free report >>

Published in

restaurants