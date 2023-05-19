We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) : This restaurant chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) : This retailer of branded merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 7.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
