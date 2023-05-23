Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Crescent Point Energy (CPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Park-Ohio (PKOH - Free Report) : This company which provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States operates in manufactured products and logistics segment serving a wide variety of industrial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 day.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Quote

PGT Innovations (PGTI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest impact-resistant window and door manufacturers in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

PGT, Inc. Price and Consensus

PGT, Inc. Price and Consensus

PGT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PGT, Inc. Quote

Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) - free report >>

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - free report >>

PGT, Inc. (PGTI) - free report >>

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) - free report >>

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) - free report >>

Published in

construction industrial-products internet-content oil-energy