Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:  

Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Geopark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.12 compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) : This company which is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.71 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

