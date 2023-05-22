See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:
Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Geopark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.12 compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) : This company which is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.71 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.