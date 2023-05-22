See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:
Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Veeco’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) : This leading cloud software company which is working for social causes, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Blackbaud’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) : This company which provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Rollin’s shares gained 16.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
