Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 22nd:
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) : This company which is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 6.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Stride (LRN - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
