New Strong Buy Stocks for May 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) : This company which is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor (F - Free Report) : This leading automaker in the world which manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU - Free Report) : This company which has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 day.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.