Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This company which provides advertising and marketing services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3 % over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

