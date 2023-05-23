See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) - free report >>
Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) - free report >>
Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Crescent Point Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Kraft Heinz Company Price and Consensus
Kraft Heinz Company price-consensus-chart | Kraft Heinz Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Kraft Heinz Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kraft Heinz Company dividend-yield-ttm | Kraft Heinz Company Quote
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This company which provides advertising and marketing services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3 % over the last 60 days.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.