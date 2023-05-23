Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

On Holding AG (ONON - Free Report) : This Company which provides footwear and sports apparel product through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

On Holding AG Price and Consensus

On Holding AG Price and Consensus

On Holding AG price-consensus-chart | On Holding AG Quote

On’s shares gained 32.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

On Holding AG Price

On Holding AG Price

On Holding AG price | On Holding AG Quote

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH - Free Report) : This company which operates in manufactured products and logistics segment serving a wide variety of industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Quote

Park’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Price

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Price

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. price | Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Quote

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This company which provides devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote

LeMaitre’s shares gained 20.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) - free report >>

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) - free report >>

On Holding AG (ONON) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical-devices