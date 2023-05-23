See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:
On Holding AG (ONON - Free Report) : This Company which provides footwear and sports apparel product through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
On’s shares gained 32.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH - Free Report) : This company which operates in manufactured products and logistics segment serving a wide variety of industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Park’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This company which provides devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre’s shares gained 20.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
