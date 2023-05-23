See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 23rd:
Stride (LRN - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus
Stride, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote
Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Stride, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Stride, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Stride, Inc. Quote
Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)
Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.