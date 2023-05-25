We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centres, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy (CPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
NVR (NVR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings, all of which are primarily constructed on a pre-sold basis, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company which supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 day.
