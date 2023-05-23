Back to top

SunOpta (STKL) and Celsius (CELH) are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Read MoreHide Full Article

Brian Bolan has a beard and he is back with two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen.  This time around he has a food theme with two stocks in the food and beverage sector.

SunOpta (STKL - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and they are focused on natural and organic food, supplements and health supplies. Brian runs through the usual numbers and notes that one quarter that is listed as an NA is really a beat on the earnings surprise section.

Brian talks a little about the numbers that he always points to, but we have to call out the little nugget of wisdom he laid out on the Price and Consensus chart.  It dovetails nicely into how he talks about the next stock.

The next stock Brian highlights is Celsius (CELH - Free Report) and it too is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).  This is the beverage name in the food and beverage theme for this week.

Brian goes over a few items that need a little more digging, such as the one miss from a few quarters ago.  He quickly gets to the growth in CELH and then the valuation show that you have to pay for growth like that.

Brian wraps this video up with the Price and Consensus chart and he highlights the difference between SunOpta (STKL - Free Report) and Celsius (CELH - Free Report) .


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) - free report >>

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) - free report >>

Published in

food