See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) - free report >>
PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) - free report >>
PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 30.8% over the last 60 days.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.9%, compared with the industry average of 12.3%.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC dividend-yield-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote
PennantPark Investment (PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company which invests primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.5% over the last 60 days.
PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.8%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%.
PennantPark Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
PennantPark Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote
Monroe Capital (MRCC - Free Report) : This company which is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Monroe Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Monroe Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Monroe Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Monroe Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Monroe Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Monroe Capital Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens