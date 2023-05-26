We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
HeidelbergCement AG Price and Consensus
HeidelbergCement AG price-consensus-chart | HeidelbergCement AG Quote
Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus
Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote
Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) : This company which provides blood management solutions to customers encompassing blood and plasma collectors, hospitals and health care providers globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Haemonetics Corporation Price and Consensus
Haemonetics Corporation price-consensus-chart | Haemonetics Corporation Quote
W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) : This company which is a broad line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 day.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. Price and Consensus
W.W. Grainger, Inc. price-consensus-chart | W.W. Grainger, Inc. Quote
Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which is leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.