New Strong Buy Stocks for May 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centres, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This leading steel and mining company which is present in more than 60 countries, and operates a balanced portfolio of cost competitive steel plants across both the developed and developing world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 day.

AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

