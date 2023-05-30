Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30th:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers,carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.0, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) : This  leading steel and mining company which is present in more than 60 countries, and operates a balanced portfolio of cost competitive steel plants across both the developed and developing world, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.24, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

