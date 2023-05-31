See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA’s shares gained 76.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Canon’s shares gained 15.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Murphy’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
