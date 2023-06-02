Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust that owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.

