Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This company which offers digital infrastructure and continuity solutions and also provides hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) : This company which stands out as a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Stride, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Stride, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Stride, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Stride, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company which is involved in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>

Stride, Inc. (LRN) - free report >>

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>

Published in

computers construction consumer-discretionary