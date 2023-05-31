See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) - free report >>
McDonald's Corporation (MCD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) - free report >>
McDonald's Corporation (MCD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Did the FOMC Tighten Too Much?
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, takes a look now at the Regional Bank Crisis and any impact it may have on the economy.
1. How much stress has actually been put on the banking system up to now?
2. Which banks are affected most here, large, regional, small?
3. You wrote recently that this appears to be a second-order financial event, where broader economy wide effects are contained by the swift actions of U.S. policymakers. So does that mean there’s not much to worry about here?
4. Still, the major question posed is this one: Is the financial stress caused by this regional banking crisis so significant -- the U.S. economy staggers into a recession?
5. What’s the likelihood of a monetary policy induced recession, especially given the latest batch of economic data out last week?
6. Will banks be tightening their lending policies for the rest of this year?
7. What about lending at Small Domestically Chartered Commercial Banks? Did it take a hit during the crisis?
8. How might policymakers respond to more problems?
9. Speaking of policymakers, what’s your take on the new deal on the U.S. Debt Ceiling?
10. Here are three large cap consumer-oriented stocks on your radar. McDonalds ((MCD - Free Report) ), Booking Holdings ((BKNG - Free Report) ) and Marriott International ((MAR - Free Report) ).
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on banks and the economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.