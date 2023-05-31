Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Did the FOMC Tighten Too Much?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, takes a look now at the Regional Bank Crisis and any impact it may have on the economy. 

1. How much stress has actually been put on the banking system up to now? 

2. Which banks are affected most here, large, regional, small?

3. You wrote recently that this appears to be a second-order financial event, where broader economy wide effects are contained by the swift actions of U.S. policymakers. So does that mean there’s not much to worry about here? 

4. Still, the major question posed is this one: Is the financial stress caused by this regional banking crisis so significant -- the U.S. economy staggers into a recession? 

5. What’s the likelihood of a monetary policy induced recession, especially given the latest batch of economic data out last week?

6. Will banks be tightening their lending policies for the rest of this year? 

7. What about lending at Small Domestically Chartered Commercial Banks? Did it take a hit during the crisis? 

8. How might policymakers respond to more problems?

9. Speaking of policymakers, what’s your take on the new deal on the U.S. Debt Ceiling?

10. Here are three large cap consumer-oriented stocks on your radar. McDonalds ((MCD - Free Report) ), Booking Holdings ((BKNG - Free Report) ) and Marriott International ((MAR - Free Report) ).

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on banks and the economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) - free report >>

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) - free report >>

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) - free report >>

Published in

banking economy fin-tech finance stock-performance stock-price-movement