Bear of the Day: Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)
Sphere Entertainment (SPHR - Free Report) ) currently lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as the company has moved futher away from profitability at the moment.
The road ahead may be bumpy upon Sphere's spinoff from Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE - Free Report) ) on April 20. Sphere’s first independent venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas and will weigh on its bottom line with the company planning to open a second venue in London as well.
Furthermore, Sphere’s two regional television networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet will naturally face increasing competition from a plethora of streaming services.
Declining Earnings Estimates
Alluding to the challenges ahead and the near-term impact of potentially opening a second venue in London is the decline in fiscal 2024 earnings estimates. Fiscal 2024 EPS estimates have largely declined from projections of $2.54 per share a month ago to forecast of an adjusted loss of -$1.77 a share.
While earnings estimates for the current year have gone up, an adjusted loss of -$5.43 a share is still expected.
Spinoff Performance
Trading at $23 a share, the declining earnings estimates point to more volatility and downside risk ahead for Sphere stock. To that point, shares of SPHR dropped -20% in May and are now down -60% since its spinoff from Madison Square Garden.
Bottom Line
Although Sphere has a vision of being a next-generation entertainment company its growth potential from live performances is still a few years away. For now, investors may want to stay on the sidelines as declining earnings estimates for FY24 have dimmed Sphere’s outlook.