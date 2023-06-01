See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT - Free Report) : This closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company which generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This company which is one of Hong Kong's leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
