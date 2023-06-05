Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 5th



Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) : This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) : This automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


