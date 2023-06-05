We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) : This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus
Kennametal Inc. (KMT - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF - Free Report) : This automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.