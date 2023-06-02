See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) - free report >>
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - free report >>
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
RCM Technologies, a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.91, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
RCM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
RCM Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.84, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Diversified Healthcare Trust PE Ratio (TTM)
Diversified Healthcare Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
Canon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.57, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Canon, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Canon, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote
