Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) : This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

RCM Technologies, a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.91, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RCM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RCM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RCM Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | RCM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.84, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Diversified Healthcare Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Diversified Healthcare Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

Canon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.57, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Canon, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canon, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canon, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) - free report >>

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - free report >>

Canon, Inc. (CAJPY) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers finance