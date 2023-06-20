We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company which seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership charter owner which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
Nexstar Media Group (NXST - Free Report) : This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Nexstar Media Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens