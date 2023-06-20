Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company which seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership charter owner which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend (TTM)

Nexstar Media Group (NXST - Free Report) : This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

