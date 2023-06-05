See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Vipshop’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This franchise bottling company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Novo’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
