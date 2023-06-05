Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This franchise bottling company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Novo’s shares gained 8.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


