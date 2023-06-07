See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic and skin-care products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.
Viasat, Inc. (VSAT - Free Report) : This broadband and communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 152.1% over the last 60 days.
Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.