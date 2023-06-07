Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic and skin-care products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT - Free Report) : This broadband and communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 152.1% over the last 60 days.

Viasat Inc. Price and Consensus

Viasat Inc. Price and Consensus

Viasat Inc. price-consensus-chart | Viasat Inc. Quote

Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni SpA price-consensus-chart | Eni SpA Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eni SpA (E) - free report >>

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) - free report >>

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) - free report >>

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary home-builder oil-energy