3 Utilities Stocks Suited Nicely for Income-Focused Investors

Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity.

These stocks are also considered defensive, making them attractive for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty.

Further, the sector is currently ranked number three out of all 16 Zacks sectors, indicating that companies within have been enjoying positive earnings estimate revisions.

According to studies, 50% of a stock's price movement can be attributed to its group, explaining why it’s critical for investors to target pockets of the market seeing positive revisions from analysts.

Three stocks from the sector – Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) , NorthWestern (NWE - Free Report) , and Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) – could all be considerations for those seeking dividend payouts and a defense-first approach.

Consolidated Edison 

Consolidated Edison is a diversified utility holding company with subsidiaries in regulated and unregulated businesses. Currently, the company carries a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations increasing across the board.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ED shares currently yield 3.4% annually, nearly precisely in line with the Zacks Utilities sector average. In addition, the company has increased its dividend payout for 46 consecutive years, reflecting a commitment to shareholders.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern

NorthWestern has also seen its near-term earnings outlook shift favorably, helping land the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s shares currently yield 4.4% annually, nicely above the Zacks Utilities sector average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares aren’t stretched regarding valuation, with the current 16.6X forward earnings multiple sitting beneath the 17.4X five-year median and just above the Zacks sector average. The stock carries a Style Score of “B” for Value.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is forecasted to grow nicely as well, with estimates calling for 10% earnings growth in its current fiscal year on 6% higher revenues.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is engaged in regulated natural gas distribution and storage businesses. ATO shares currently yield 2.6% annually, below the Zacks sector average. Still, the company’s 10% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps pick up the slack.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, shares have recently found support at the 200-day moving average, with buyers stepping up to defend the level in each of the last two instances. This is illustrated in the chart below.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Income-focused investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as these companies generally don’t need extra cash to fuel growth and opt to reward shareholders with dividend payouts.

In addition, these companies’ services generate reliable and consistent demand, providing them with a heightened level of defense.

For those interested in reaping a passive income stream paired with a more conservative approach, all three stocks above – Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) , NorthWestern (NWE - Free Report) , and Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) – could be considered.


