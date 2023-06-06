Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Eni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.93, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.03, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

