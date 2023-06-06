See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:
Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
Eni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.93, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Trustmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.03, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
