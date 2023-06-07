Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This bill payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile giant from Germany has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of integrated circuits for the semiconductor sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) - free report >>

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) - free report >>

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) - free report >>

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks fin-tech restaurants