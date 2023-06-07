We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This bill payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile giant from Germany has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of integrated circuits for the semiconductor sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.